Police Say Texas Man Strangled Teen Before Dismembering and Dumping Her Remains Alongside Road
An 18-year-old Texas woman reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, and authorities have charged a 27-year-old man with her killing.
Online court filings obtained by PEOPLE confirm Henry David Cossette has been charged in Houston with the murder of Sara Goodwin, who was last seen alive on Feb. 6.
Additionally, Cossette faces an evidence tampering charge and one count of arson for allegedly setting his apartment on fire last week.
The criminal complaint alleges that Cossette strangled Goodwin. Court filings state that while speaking with police, Cossette confessed to killing and dismembering the girl.
He then allegedly told police where he left the slain woman's body.
Police went to the location he provided, where human remains were discovered.
Medical examiners have identified it as Goodwin's body.
According to police, Goodwin was reported missing by concerned friends. On Feb. 6, the last day anyone saw her alive, her phone died.
Police allege that Cossette torched his own apartment on Feb. 19 in an attempt to end his own life.
He is being held on $1.2 million bond.
It was unclear Wednesday if he has been asked to enter pleas to the three charges, and information on his attorney was unavailable.