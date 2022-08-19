Police Say Teens at Party with Missing Kiely Rodni Are Being Uncooperative: 'People Aren't Talking to Us'

In the nearly two weeks since Kiely Rodni vanished after a party at Tahoe National Forest on Aug. 6, authorities have followed up on dozens of leads and interviewed multiple witnesses in hopes of finding the missing 16-year-old.

But not everyone is being cooperative in the search, according to authorities.

"People aren't talking to us," Placer County Sheriff's Office public information officer Angela Musallam told the New York Post on Thursday. "A lot of people from the party may be in college or may be just about to start college and they're afraid they will ruin their future if they say something."

Kiely was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on that Saturday morning. According to police, she was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who had attended a party near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 miles north of Truckee, California.

But after texting her mother that she was heading home soon, Kiely's phone went off — and hasn't turned on since. There has also been no trace of her silver 2013 Honda CRV, which bears California license plate 8YUR127.

Authorities are treating Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.

In a Friday press release, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says that they conducted "sex offender compliance sweeps" throughout the area as part of the investgation.

"The operation, which occurred on Thursday, August 18th, resulted in several sex registrants being found in violation of their terms, with one arrest being made and criminal charges to be filed on another," the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not announce any connection between the arrest and Kiely's disappearance.

As of Friday, the sheriff's office says that they have received 1,562 tips on Kiely's disappearance. They have assigned 73 personnel to the case, and have expended approximately 18,810 personnel hours on finding her.

Police say that they have photos of Kiely at the party, but not a single partygoer has come forward saying they saw her leave.

Kiely was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants, a black grommet belt and black Vans. She is 5 feet 7 inches and about 118 lbs. She has blond hair and hazel eyes. She has a nose ring and several other piercings, as well as a tattoo of the number "17" on her ribs.

A specialized tip line has been established for information about Kiely's disappearance and whereabouts: (530) 581-6320. Press option 7 to leave information, either anonymously or otherwise.

Authorities — and Kiely's family — are desperate to find any trace of the missing girl and are asking partygoers to come forward with leads.

"Just tell us what you know," Musallam told the New York Post. "Her family has suffered enough."