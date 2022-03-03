The victim was allegedly held down for hours, during which she was cut on the face, burned with lighters and had part of her head shaved

Police Say Preteens Lured Girl, 12, into Sleepover Then Confined and Beat Her: 'Mentally, Physically Tortured'

Authorities in Indiana are investigating the violent assault of a 12-year-old girl — an attack that allegedly unfolded over the course of a Friday night sleepover.

Sgt. Dan Frye of the Logansport Police Department tells PEOPLE two 12-year-old girls have been arrested for their alleged roles in the "severe" attack.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At this point, detectives cannot say how long the assault lasted. Frye says the victim was dropped off between 4:30 and 5 p.m. for Friday's sleepover.

The attack was reported the following morning at approximately 7 a.m. According to Frye, only the victim and her two alleged attackers attended the sleepover.

Frye says investigators still do not know what motivated Friday's attack. The victim, Frye notes, is homeschooled, while her alleged attackers attend the local public school.

"The [two suspects] obviously did some things to suggest they were friendly," Frye says, adding that what happened Friday went way beyond bullying. "We felt terrible for that young lady, and what she had to endure. You wouldn't wish this upon anybody. There's certainly no justification for it."

Frye would not discuss the allegations specifically. But the victim's aunt, Renita Contreras, told FOX59 her niece was "tortured, beaten, [and] confined" by the other girls, who allegedly sat on top of her for hours, and burned her with lighters.

The victim was also cut about the face with a sharp object and had part of her head shaved.

According to Frye, part of the attack was videotaped and posted to various social media sites. He called the footage "disturbing."

PEOPLE was unable to reach the victim's family for comment Thursday.

According to Frye, the two girls will be facing a handful of "significant" charges, including felony aggravated battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and interfering with a police investigation.

One of the suspects was released to her parents following her arrest Saturday. The other teen remains in custody, formally charged with the juvenile equivalents of battery and criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The victim's mother, Jaimie Tribbett, told FOX59 her daughter was "mentally, physically tortured" by the two other girls.

"It hurts bad because now, she has to for the rest of her life look over her shoulder or wonder if she can trust this person or that person. It's absolutely horrible," Tribbett said. "I hope that my daughter can get justice and that the other little girl, I hope that she stays in there for a long time and gets the help that she needs."