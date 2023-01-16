Caretaker Faces Murder Charge While Police Search for Missing Oklahoma Girl's Remains in 'Recovery Operation'

Authorities in Oklahoma are now searching for the remains of a 4-year-old girl who went missing nearly a week ago as one her caretakers is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The search for Athena Brownfield began after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside their home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said in an update shared Monday that her case "is now considered a recovery operation."

Multiple local agencies including the OSBI and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have begun looking for her remains in Caddo County, said the OSBI.

The two girls are related to Alysia Adams, 31, who was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12, on two counts of child neglect. On the same day, Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix on one count of child neglect and one count of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Details on the alleged crime were not released.

The two girls were in the Adams' care for at least a year, according to the news release by the OSBI.

"It was discovered that Athena was missing when a postal carrier found the five-year-old outside the Adams' home with no adult supervision on January 10, 2023. The postal carrier notified the Cyril Police Department and that's when the investigation into Athena's whereabouts began," the news release states.

Ivon is being held in a Phoenix jail awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. Alysia is being held in the Caddo County Jail.

Authorities did not identify the relationship between the girls and the Adamses, but said the biological parents of Athena and her sister have been interviewed and are working with authorities, the OSBI said.

RELATED VIDEO: Oklahoma Police Search For Missing Girl, 4, After Postal Worker Finds Sister, 5, Wandering Alone

KFOR reporter Ashley Moss shared Friday that Ivon waived his right to an extradition hearing after his arrest, with the state of Oklahoma now having 30 days to retrieve him from Arizona.

It's not clear if Alysia and Ivon have lawyers who can comment on their behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I've just got to be strong for my children," Athena's grandmother Penny Brownfield told NBC News. "It's affecting my children. It's really affecting my oldest son, which those are his babies, which means those are my babies, too."

Brownfield added that her granddaughter is "not just going to vanish," and that her disappearance has been "quite a blow."

Anyone with details on the case can anonymously contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.