Authorities are treating the death of Michael Beasley, 17, as a homicide after his body was found Monday outside an abandoned Wichita church

Police Say Missing Kansas Teen May Be in Danger After Boyfriend, 17, Is Found Slain

A Kansas teen whose boyfriend was murdered is missing, and police are asking for help to find her.

The teenager, Kaylah Blackmon, "might be in danger," Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said at a news conference Tuesday, reports KSN.

The 18-year-old is the girlfriend of Michael Beasley, 17, whose death authorities are investigating as a homicide, according to a police news release.

A passerby saw Beasley lying in the grass about 9:30 a.m. Monday outside of an abandoned Wichita church and approached to see if he needed help, police said. When Beasley was unresponsive, the passerby called 911.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Although the caller reported a shooting, according to police, Davidson was mum about the circumstances of the death, saying it was too early in the investigation to share details.

But authorities say they are eager to locate Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford Escape with Kansas license plate 566NPK.

Police are searching for this 2005 Ford Escape.

Police believe "she may be in danger," they reiterated in their news release.