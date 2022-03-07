Police Say Boyfriend Killed a Bronx Mom and Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, Who Was Hiding Under Covers During Attack

On Saturday, New York authorities found a young mother and her 6-year-old daughter dead inside their apartment in the Bronx, and police sources tell PEOPLE their alleged killer is also dead.

According to NYPD sources, Caleb Duberry, 34, murdered Gabrielle Muniz, 26, and her daughter, Rozara Estevez, stabbing each of them several times.

Duberry and Muniz had been dating, according to Muniz's mother, Yanik Rocha. Rozara, though, was not Duberry's daughter, she tells PEOPLE.

"My daughter was an incredible person," says Rocha, speaking to PEOPLE on Monday. "She was a single mother, with no help from the father. She was a hard worker and an inspiration for all."

Rocha says her daughter was enrolled in pharmacology school and would have graduated in September.

"When she graduated from high school, she graduated as valedictorian with her two-year associate arts degree," says Rocha, who called her granddaughter "a ray of sunshine" who was "smart, sweet, and innocent."

Rocha added that "Rozara adored her mommy."

The tragic deaths were discovered Saturday during a welfare check, according to the NYPD. The little girl's body was found in her bed, the sources confirm.

Three knives were taken from the scene, police sources say.

On Sunday, investigators tracked Duberry to an apartment building a mile from the murders, say the sources. Barricaded inside an apartment, Duberry apparently committed suicide as police were closing in.

Rocha tells PEOPLE she believes Duberry killed her daughter — who was also working as a legal assistant for a law firm — because she ended their relationship.

"I didn't like him, and I told Gabrielle that," says Rocha. "I believe, and I will never know, because the coward killed himself, but she probably told him she was done. This probably happened because she told him it was over."

NYPD sources tell PEOPLE Duberry had an extensive criminal record.