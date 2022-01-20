Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins, fell to their death in September last year before a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park

Police Rule That Woman and Son's Fatal Plunge at San Diego Stadium Was a Murder-Suicide

The deaths of Raquel Wilkins and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning-Wilkins — who fell from the third level of the Petco Park stadium in San Diego before a Padres game in September last year — have been ruled a murder-suicide, police said on Wednesday.

"Raquel Wilkins' death has been classified a suicide and Denzel Browning-Wilkins' death has been classified a homicide," San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"The detectives conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation that included dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths," Brown continued.

Investigators made the ruling in consultation with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Brown said.

"SDPD understands the public's concern and interest in this tragedy that happened publicly in a venue where the community gathers," Brown said. "We would like to thank all those who came forward with information."

"The San Diego Police Department will not be making any further comment on the case," the news release stated.

The San Diego Padres, whose home stadium is Petco Park, also issued a statement on the ruling on Wednesday.

"In light of today's statement from the San Diego Police Department, we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy," the MLB organization said via NBC7 San Diego.

Around 4 p.m. local time on Sept. 25, police were called to Petco Park after Wilkins, 40, fell from the concourse level — which measures about six stories high — to the sidewalk. When officers arrived at the scene, they began CPR before both the woman and child were pronounced dead, the San Diego Police Department stated in a press release provided to PEOPLE.

At the time, police said the deaths "appeared to be suspicious," and the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate "out of an abundance of caution."