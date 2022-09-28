Police Responded to Scene of Drug Overdose, Then Learned Victim Allegedly Killed His Ex

Authorities in Arkansas have accused a 29-year-old man of murdering his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend, whose body has not been found yet.

A statement from police in Fayetteville, Ark., alleges authorities were summoned to the residence of Kacey Jennings on Sept. 19 after receiving a call about a possible drug overdose.

They arrived to find Jennings "experiencing an apparent drug overdose," reads the statement.

Along with the overdosing man, police discovered "several documents" at "the scene indicating that Jennings possibly killed" his former girlfriend, Allison Maria Castro, "and he disposed of her body," the statement alleges.

Police spoke with Castro's relatives who said "Jennings and Ms. Castro were previously in a relationship, and they lived together."

They said they had not been able to reach Castro by phone,"and they were concerned for her safety."

Kacey Jennings. Fayetteville Police Department

Castro, who is originally from Hawaii, was listed as a missing person, and detectives started to investigate.

"As the investigation unfolded, additional information was discovered that led to an arrest warrant for Jennings for capital murder and abuse of a corpse," says the statement, which adds that Jennings was arrested Sept. 26 after he was released from a medical facility.

Jennings remains in police custody, but bail information for him was not available at press time.

It was also unclear if he'd entered pleas or had an attorney who could comment on the case on his behalf.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money to return Castro's body to the Hawaiian islands for burial when her body is found.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask those with information to call (479) 587-3555.

