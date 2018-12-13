Police Release Video of the Last Time Missing Colorado Mom Was Seen Before She Disappeared

Woodland Park Police Department has released footage of the last time missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth was seen before her disappearance.

In the clip, Berreth, a 29-year-old pilot instructor, can be seen walking into a Safeway on Nov. 22 in Woodland Park with her baby daughter.

In one shot, the young mother, whose hair is pulled back into a bun, is holding her daughter’s car seat and in the next she can be seen pushing a shopping cart.

Although Berreth’s whereabouts haven’t been accounted for since Thanksgiving Day, she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two weeks later.

Three days after Berreth apparently vanished her mobile phone pinged on a cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, nearly 600 miles from her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, police said at a news conference Monday.

That same day, texts from the phone of Berreth were sent to her employer, Doss Aviation, saying she would not be at work for the next week.

A second text was sent to her fiancé Patrick Frazee, who told police he had not seen Berreth since Thanksgiving when they met up so that Berreth could hand off their 1-year-old daughter, said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young.

Asked to address concerns about foul play, the chief told the media, “I have nothing to indicate other than that it is a missing persons case.”

Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2, provoking questions about why Frazee had not reported her missing earlier.

She said her daughter’s disappearance is “completely out of character.”

“She’s not the kind that runs off,” Cheryl said at the news conference.

No one has been identified as a suspect in Berreth’s disappearance, and there is no evidence of trouble in her relationship with her fiancé or any indication that she flew off in a Doss Aviation aircraft, the police chief said.

Frazee has since agreed to cooperate with police in hopes of locating the mother of his child and his lawyer explained why he was not involved in the news conference about her disappearance.

“Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth,” Frazee’s lawyer explained in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal swaps, and photographs.”

“Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local news conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018.”

“Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated. Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

“He will not speak to the media about this case, as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation. All calls regarding this investigation should be directed to the Woodland Park Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.”

A search of Berreth’s home by police found cinnamon rolls apparently untouched since Thanksgiving, reports CBS News. Her brother, Clint Berreth, wrote on Facebook that the only thing missing was her purse, and that her suitcases, makeup and cars all were still at the home.

Berreth has relatives in Idaho and Washington State, according to a Facebook page set up by her family to draw attention to the search. Friends of the family also have launched a GoFundMe page to help with search-related costs.

ABC News reports that Berreth’s family members described her as “grounded” and “responsible” and say she wouldn’t abandon her daughter.

“I just want her to come home,” her brother-in-law, Brendan Kindle, told the outlet. “I find myself calling her quite often and her phone just goes to voicemail.”

Berreth’s mother expressed similar sentiments in the news conference Monday. “Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can we won’t quit looking.”