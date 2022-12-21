Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance 

Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage.

The surveillance footage, which was from a resident's security camera, shows Lina playing with her mother and brother on the playground where she was last seen. She eventually walks out of the frame.

On December 20, 2021, Lina was playing at the playground where she lived with her family when her mother left for a brief amount of time. When she returned, police say, her daughter was gone.

"Today marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil," the SAPD wrote alongside the video. "This video highlights the investigative efforts, agencies and the communities help that have gone into this year-long investigation."

"There are suspicious circumstances based on the child's age, the fact that we have not found any evidence to indicate where she's at other than where she was last at," Detective German Fuentes said in the new video released by police.

"We've received hundreds of leads that we have followed up on," lead detective Jeremy Volz also revealed in the video. "We've partnered with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to follow up on all the leads. Unfortunately, none of the leads we have received have led us to finding Lina."

The San Antonio Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have searched for the girl around the apartment complex, as well as sending elite divers to search for her in a creek about two miles from her home, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lina Sardar Khil. San Antonio Police Department

The Islamic Center of San Antonio increased its reward for information leading to Lina's discovery in February from $120,000 to $200,000 because of a new donor, TV station KSAT12 reported. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $50,000, the new total stands at $250,000.

"It is a lot of money that could get Lina back but what I think is, we don't need money," Lina's father said, according to the Express-News. "Just please feel our pain and give back Lina. Please pray for Lina."

Anyone with information on Lina's case is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.