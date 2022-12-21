Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance 

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 07:35 PM
Lina Sardar Khil appears in an image provided by the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD
Lina Sardar Khil . Photo: sapd

Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage.

The surveillance footage, which was from a resident's security camera, shows Lina playing with her mother and brother on the playground where she was last seen. She eventually walks out of the frame.

On December 20, 2021, Lina was playing at the playground where she lived with her family when her mother left for a brief amount of time. When she returned, police say, her daughter was gone.

"Today marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Lina Sardar Khil," the SAPD wrote alongside the video. "This video highlights the investigative efforts, agencies and the communities help that have gone into this year-long investigation."

"There are suspicious circumstances based on the child's age, the fact that we have not found any evidence to indicate where she's at other than where she was last at," Detective German Fuentes said in the new video released by police.

"We've received hundreds of leads that we have followed up on," lead detective Jeremy Volz also revealed in the video. "We've partnered with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to follow up on all the leads. Unfortunately, none of the leads we have received have led us to finding Lina."

The San Antonio Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have searched for the girl around the apartment complex, as well as sending elite divers to search for her in a creek about two miles from her home, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Lina Sardar Khil
Lina Sardar Khil. San Antonio Police Department

The Islamic Center of San Antonio increased its reward for information leading to Lina's discovery in February from $120,000 to $200,000 because of a new donor, TV station KSAT12 reported. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $50,000, the new total stands at $250,000.

​​Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It is a lot of money that could get Lina back but what I think is, we don't need money," Lina's father said, according to the Express-News. "Just please feel our pain and give back Lina. Please pray for Lina."

Anyone with information on Lina's case is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Related Articles
Lina Sadar Khil
Family of Girl Who Vanished from Playground 2 Months Ago Speaks Out as $250,000 Reward Offered
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
MADALINA COJOCARI
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Teekah Lewis
'Where's Teekah?': Images Released of Girl Abducted from Bowling Alley in 1999 When It Was Mom's Turn to Bowl
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
Camila Behrensen; PABLO GUZMÁN PALMA
Police Hope Amazon Alexa and Surveillance Videos Can Lead to an Arrest in the Killings of Medical Researchers
https://www.usetmx.com/details?cId=18629 FLPD is investigating two concerning incidents that have occurred this week involving a suspicious male and a ten year old girl. Both incidents occurred near the 1500 block of Northeast 17th Way in Fort Lauderdale. Based on the information we have at this time, it appears an unknown white male approached a ten year old girl on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to school. The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money and other items, which she declined. The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away. She described the male as driving a black cargo-style/“big” van with possible damage to the rearend. The van has sliding doors but does not have windows on those doors. Thursday morning, it happened again. The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot. She immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male. These incidents are of great concern to us and we need your help finding the person responsible. Due to the circumstances, we are considering this a possible attempted abduction. If you recognize the male or the van, or if you happen to have video of either of these incidents, please call Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Calif. Woman, 22, Missing for 2 Months Found Dead After Suffering Car Crash Off Local Cliff
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., . Quinton was reported missing from his home Oct. 5, 2022, by his mother Missing Toddler-Georgia, Savannah, United States - 18 Oct 2022
Police Search for Missing Toddler Quinton Simon's Remains in Georgia Landfill: 'We Want Justice'
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Missing Colo. Teen Found Alive Days After She Disappeared Following High School Football Game
Christina Lee Powell
Texas Mom of 2 Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home in a Hurry Without Her Phone
Jolissa Fuentes Missing
Search for Jolissa Fuentes, 22-Year-Old Missing for 3 Weeks from Calif., Is Now a 'Criminal Matter': Police
Christina Lee Powell
Cause of Death for Missing Texas Mom Christina Powell Released as the Police Close the Case
Allahnia Lenoir aka Fruity
Ga. Woman, 24, Missing for 2 Months Was Murdered, Say Police — and a Suspect Is at Large
Annette Adams, Jolissa Fuentes
Volunteer Divers Who Helped Find Kiely Rodni's Remains Plan to Search for 2 More Missing Women in California
TOPSHOT - Cross and candles are kept at the spot where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside, outside San Antonio, Texas on June 28, 2022. - US authorities opened a criminal investigation Tuesday after 50 migrants packed into a stifling trailer died in Texas, with President Joe Biden blaming professional smugglers for the tragedy. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Man Allegedly Driving San Antonio Tractor Trailer Charged After the Deaths of 53 People