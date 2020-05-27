Police Conclude Search of House Belonging to Colo. Mom, Missing Since Mother's Day Bike Ride

Authorities did not reveal whether they found any clues at the home of Suzanne Morphew, who left for a May 10 bike ride and didn't return

The home of a missing Colorado woman who vanished on Mother's Day has been turned back over to her family after authorities concluded a search of the property.

Because the search warrant remains sealed, it's unknown what authorities were seeking or whether they turned up evidence to aid their investigation into the whereabouts of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on May 10 after she went for a bike ride and didn't come home.

The release of the family's residence was confirmed in a statement Tuesday from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Foul play has not been ruled out, Sheriff John Spezze previously said.

Morphew's husband, Barry, who family members said was away in Denver at the time Suzanne disappeared, urged anyone with information to call an FBI tip line in an emotional video appeal posted May 17 to a Facebook page dedicated to finding his wife.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," he said, fighting back tears. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

More than 400 calls have been received on the tip line dedicated to the case, reports the sheriff's office, which is working the case with the assistance of the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

In addition, donors so far have pledged more than $31,000 through a GoFundMe page to support the family and volunteer searchers. A $200,000 reward for information leading to Morphew's return is also being offered.