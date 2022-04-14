Police Release Footage Showing Grand Rapids Officer Fatally Shooting Black Man During Traffic Stop

An investigation is underway after Patrick Lyoya, 26, was fatally shot in the head by an officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan during a traffic stop on April 4

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan released video footage of a routine traffic stop earlier this month that resulted in an officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man.

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department held a press conference where footage of the traffic stop was shown to reporters. Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the footage is unedited but includes portions that are blurred to maintain the officer's privacy.

The officer, who is currently on paid leave with suspended police powers, will not be identified unless criminal charges are made, Winstrom added.

The traffic stop took place around 8 a.m. on April 4 when Lyoya was pulled over in a residential neighborhood for improper vehicle registration, according to authorities. Footage shows Lyoya, seemingly confused, exiting the vehicle before the officer tells him to get back in the vehicle and questioning if he speaks English.

Lyoya responded that he does speak English, asking what he did wrong. Following a brief exchange between the two, the officer grabs Lyoya's shoulder and Lyoya quickly pulls away and runs.

The video then shows the officer tackling Lyoya to the ground and telling him to "stop resisting." As Lyoya gets up, the officer fires his taser and is heard saying, "Let go of the taser." Winstrom said the taser was fired twice but it did not hit anyone.

The officer's body camera was then deactivated. According to Winstrom, the body camera — which can be turned off by pressing a button for three seconds — was likely deactivated due to pressure during the struggle, though it is unknown what pressure turned it off or if it was intentional.

Other cameras in the area captured additional moments of the incident, including the police officer's vehicle, a witness' cellphone, and a nearby doorbell camera. Shortly after, the cell phone footage shows the officer on top of Lyoya, who was face down on the ground, when the fatal shot was heard.

The police chief said Lyoya was shot in the head. Winstrom also declined to comment on whether or not the officer involved was using force that was aligned with policy. The Michigan State Police is now conducting an investigation of the incident.

"The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life," said Benjamin Crump, prominent civil rights attorney who is representing the family, during the conference.

"It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer, even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop," Crump added.

Following the release of the footage, protests were held near police headquarters on behalf of Lyoya, with social media clips showing members of the community marching and chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Justice for Patrick."

On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared her condolences to Lyoya's family and requested that any demonstrations held in response to the fatal shooting be peaceful.

"The Michigan State Police will conduct a transparent, independent investigation of the shooting," Whitmer said in a statement. "Then, prosecutors must consider all the evidence, follow the law and take appropriate action on charges. Justice is foundational to safety, and without justice, we are all less safe."

"We must come together and build a future where Black Michiganders are afforded equal rights, dignity, and safety in our communities," she added.

According to a 2021 investigation by The New York Times, in the last five years, American police officers had killed more than 400 motorists who were unarmed or not under pursuit for a violent crime.

Specifically in Grand Rapids, the outlet found that the relationship between the police and Black community has been strained for years following a series of incidents where police were reportedly not disciplined for interactions with innocent residents.

Data from 2020 also revealed that Black residents in Grand Rapids had less trust in local police than their white and Hispanic counterparts.