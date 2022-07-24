Police Officer Shot in the Face and Foot After Pursuing Robbery Suspect in High-Speed Chase
A police officer is expected to survive after being shot in the face and foot following a high-speed chase.
Missouri City Police officer Crystal Sepulveda, was shot by an armed suspect during a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies after officers found a stolen vehicle connected to an earlier aggravated robbery.
Police had set up a perimeter and located the suspect at a gas station on the corner of Fondren Road and Main Street in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Saturday when Sepulveda came under fire, KPRC reports.
Officers returned fire, shooting the suspect. "[The suspect] was armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines," Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference Saturday. "That's what we're facing, and everybody needs to know it."
Sepulveda was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. She was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon and is suspected to survive.
The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there shortly after arrival.
Officer Sepulveda, 29, is a three-year veteran of the police force, according to local outlet KHOU.
"She is at the hospital with family and friends," Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothel said of Sepulveda. "She's a strong officer and she will make it through this."
"I ask for prayers for everybody involved, but certainly our men and women on the front lines," Finner continued.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Each agency involved will conduct independent investigations into the incident.