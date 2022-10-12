Now-Fired Police Officer Charged After Shooting an Unarmed Teen in Texas McDonald's Parking Lot

James Brennand, 27, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public servant

By
Published on October 12, 2022 01:08 PM
Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu on body cam footage . Photo: AP/Shutterstock

A now-fired San Antonio police officer has been charged after shooting and critically wounding an unarmed 17-year-old who was eating in his vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot on Oct. 2.

James Brennand, 27, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant. He turned himself in to the San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday.

Body camera footage shows Brennand, a rookie officer, opening the door of Erik Cantu's vehicle and telling Cantu — who was sitting in the drivers seat, eating — to get out. Moments later, Brennand opens fire when Cantu tries to drive away. Brennand shoots multiple times into the vehicle and continues shooting as the vehicle moves away.

Cantu is in critical condition and on life support, The Associated Press reports.

Brennand was initially at the McDonald's responding to an unrelated disturbance call when he spotted Cantu's vehicle, which he alleged had "evaded from him the night prior," according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Brennand suspected the vehicle was stolen. The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's inquiry about if it was actually stolen.

There was also a 17-year-old female passenger in the car at the time of the shooting who was unharmed, according to the incident report.

Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired or how many times Cantu was hit.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called the shooting "unjustified, both administratively and criminally," during a press conference on Tuesday.

James Brennard
James Brennard. San Antonio Police Department

McManus confirmed that the case is still open, and if the teen does not survive his injuries, the charges against Brennand will change.

Brennand was fired from the San Antonio Police Department on Oct. 4, two days after the shooting, according to a press release from the department.

It is unclear if Brennand has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Cantu was initially charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest, but those charges have since been dropped by the Bexar County District Attorney.

