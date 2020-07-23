Police Officer Arrested in George Floyd's Death Charged with Tax Crimes Alongside Estranged Wife

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder for the death of George Floyd in May

Derek Chauvin is now facing felony tax charges in addition to his murder charges for the death of George Floyd in May.

Derek and his estranged wife Kellie — who filed for divorce from the former Minneapolis police officer in June — have been charged with "multiple tax-related felonies," according to a press release from the Washington County District Attorney.

The couple is accused of failing to file individual tax returns from 2016 to 2019, in addition to filing fraudulent returns from 2014 to 2019, the press release said.

The Chauvins were allegedly aware "of their obligation to file state income tax returns due to their filings in previous years and from multiple correspondences sent in 2019 by the department regarding their missing 2016 individual income tax return," the press release stated.

Chauvin's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE' request for comment. Kellie did not have a criminal attorney listed but when reached by The Washington Post, her representative did not respond to a request for comment.

In her divorce filing, Kellie requested to change her last name in addition to asking for the titles to both of their homes: the primary residence in Minnesota, and their second home near Orlando, Florida. She is not seeking spousal support, saying in the filing that she can support herself with her work as a realtor, PEOPLE previously reported.

Kellie's divorce attorney reportedly requested Wednesday that her divorce filing be sealed due to "constant harassment from the public," the Star-Tribune reported.

Derek was charged in June with second-degree unintentional murder after he was captured on video pinning Floyd to the ground for nearly nine minutes despite the unarmed man's repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

Derek and the three other officers present, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, were fired from the Minneapolis police department before they were charged. Lane, Thao and Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

None of the former officers has entered a plea. All four appeared in court June 29 when they all waived their right to a speedy trial, which is scheduled to begin in the spring, the New York Times reported.

Derek is currently in custody with his bail set at $1.25 million. Kellie is not in custody, CNN reported Wednesday.

Last week, Floyd's family sued the city of Minneapolis and the four officers seeking damages.

The suit alleges the city was responsible for Floyd's death and also a "police culture of excessive force, racism and impunity," a press release obtained by PEOPLE said.

It was not immediately clear if the officers have retained civil attorneys who could respond to the lawsuit.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests against police brutality and systemic racism across the United States that are continuing today.

