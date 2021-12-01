A second officer and a 12-year-old boy were injured by gunfire during the incident

Police Officer Among 4 Dead After Responding to a Domestic Violence Call in Georgia

A police officer is among four people dead after responding to a domestic violence call in Georgia on Tuesday.

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson and two unidentified females were shot and killed during the incident in Rex, according to a statement from the department. The suspect — whose identity has not been revealed to the public — was also killed while allegedly exchanging gunfire with police.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said in a news conference early Wednesday morning that a 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet.

A second Clayton County Police Officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand, per Wednesday's statement.

In a statement, which police labeled a "domestic violence call" — authorities say they received multiple calls regarding a shooting near the 3600 block of Jervis Court in Rex shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Two people — identified by the callers as a female and a male juvenile — were reported shot in two separate calls.

Upon their arrival, Roberts said police were initially met by the 12-year-old, who had been shot in the face. Police say the boy led officers to the residence where they were met by a man with a handgun.

The man allegedly fired his gun at the officers before fleeing to the back of the home, where he encountered more officers, police say. The man allegedly shot at officers again, this time striking two. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"These men and women do an honorable job every day and it's unfortunate that we have to make these reports time and time again," Roberts told reporters.

"My heart aches for every police officer and their family that goes through these type of things," he added. "These things just shouldn't happen."