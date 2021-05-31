Miami Police Continue Manhunt for 3 Shooters Who Left 2 Dead, 21 Injured

The Miami-Dade Police Department found the SUV used by the shooters dumped in a lake

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is offering a $130,000 reward for those with information leading to an arrest in the Memorial Day weekend shooting that left two dead and 21 injured.

Several people attending a concert at the El Mula Banquet Hall on Saturday night were standing outside when three people in an SUV "exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," MDPD said in a press release. The shooting occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

On Monday, police announced that Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $5,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has provided an additional $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the subjects. The Profit star and businessman Marcus Lemonis also pledged an additional reward of $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

MDPD located the vehicle that was used by the suspects in the shooting dumped in the Biscayne Canal nearly nine miles from the scene of the crime, according to CBS Miami.

A senior law enforcement source also told the outlet that the SUV was stolen prior to the shooting.

The two dead in the shooting were both 26-year-old Black men. 21 people ages 17 to 32 were shot with three being left in critical condition and 12 that were able to transport themselves to the hospital, per the MDPD press release. As of Monday, three victims were discharged from the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez said at a news briefing on Sunday morning, "We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence," per CNN and Reuters.

Officials have not released the identities of the two fatally shot and the other victims.

During a press conference on Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the shooting "unaccepted" and remarked on how Memorial Day has been tainted. "We should be remembering those who are lost, who've served our country, and instead, here we are standing, once again, for a terrible tragedy."

Miami shooting Miami Shooting Crime Scene | Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

"We will do everything. Everything we can, and use every resource available to bring these people to justice. We will leave no stone unturned. We will leave nothing behind to bring these shooters to justice," she added as the manhunt continues.

A grieving father of one of the deceased interrupted the press conference expressing his sadness.

"You killed my kid with no reason," he said. "That is the pain that you see."