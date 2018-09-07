Dallas police are seeking a manslaughter charge against the unnamed officer who shot and killed a 26-year-old man Thursday night after entering his apartment, which she said she mistakenly believed was her own, PEOPLE confirms.

Officials have yet to release the exact circumstances surrounding the death of Botham Shem Jean. But Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall told reporters during a Friday news conference that authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for the officer on a charge of manslaughter, pending approval from prosecutors.

Hall declined to identify the officer until charges are formally filed. Representatives of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

“This is a very unique situation,” Hall said at the afternoon news conference. “We have ceased handling it under our normal protocol as an officer-involved shooting.”

The Texas Rangers have been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Testing is also being done of the officer’s blood, according to Hall.

She said she spoke to Jean’s relatives and “we have reassured them that we are working diligently.”

The shooting happened Thursday around 10 p.m., after the uniformed officer worked a full shift, according to a previous statement from Dallas police.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The officer said she entered Jean’s apartment mistaking it for her own, according to police. Then, “at some point,” she shot Jean inside his apartment and called the incident into police dispatch.

First aid was initially performed at the scene on Jean, who was rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.

Chief Hall said Friday that the shooting remains under investigation. She acknowledged that, at this stage in the investigation, “there are more questions than we have answers.”

She declined to discuss a number of critical details about the altercation, including: how the officer came to enter an apartment that was not hers, how close the residence is to her actual apartment, how she came to mistake one for the other and what happened in the moments leading up to her opening fire.

It is also unclear if the officer knows Jean, who is a native of Saint Lucia.

He worked at a local branch of PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The officer has been placed on leave, as is standard. A police spokesman said the officer has not yet been interviewed, the Morning News reports.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Jean’s relatives were unsuccessful on Friday.

His sister, in mourning, reportedly posted on Facebook: “Now I have to go pick out your casket. I love you with all of my heart. … Until we meet again my love.”