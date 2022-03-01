Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson, whose body was covered in scrapes, was dragged as he hung onto a moving car, a witness told his distraught mother

Police Arrest 3 Teens and Woman in Connection with Murder of 16-Year-Old, Who Was Shot, Dumped from Moving Car

A 16-year-old Texas boy died after being shot and dumped out of a moving car — and now three teens and one of the youth's mothers are charged in connection with his death.

On Jan. 22, just after 7 p.m., police in Mesquite were called after a witness reported seeing a male "fall from a vehicle" in what was initially believed to be a car accident, the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement.

Instead, officers found a teen boy lying on the ground with what appeared to be a puncture wound to the chest, police said.

The victim has been identified by family members as Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson.

Officers found Key'Mydre with no clothes on and scrapes all over his skin, his mother, Shenika Palmer, told WFAA.

"They said his whole body was skin, like he was dragged," Palmer told the outlet. "The witness says he was dangling [from the car]. My baby was holding on. He didn't want to go."

A good Samaritan ran over to help Key'Mydre, covering him with a jacket to keep him warm until the ambulance arrived, she told WFAA.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before rushing him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The puncture wound to the victim's chest was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound, said police.

"An extensive investigation by Mesquite Police Department Detectives has revealed that this tragic incident occurred as a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the sale/exchange of a firearm," the department said in the statement.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident: Johnathan Pyle, 19, from Dallas; Simon Guillen, 18, from Wilmer; Crystal Guillen, 34, from Wilmer, who is Simon's mother; and an unidentified 15-year-old boy from Dallas.

Johnathan Pyle, Simon Guillen, Crystal Guillen Johnathan Pyle, Simon Guillen, Crystal Guillen | Credit: Courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department

All four have been charged with capital murder.

It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

As police continue to investigate, Key'Mydre's loved ones are mourning the loss of the boy who loved football and his big family.

"Now, I only have memories, and pictures and video," his mother told WFAA about her oldest child.