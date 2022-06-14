Police Kill Gunman Who Attacked Texas Sports Complex Where 250 Kids Were Attending Summer Camp
A gunman is dead after authorities say he opened fire inside a crowded summer camp facility in Duncanville, Texas.
According to NBC-5, the man, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned, entered the Duncanville Field House on Monday morning around 8:45 a.m. He was carrying a handgun.
Approximately 250 children between the ages of 4 and 14 were attending a summer camp at the sports complex when Ned allegedly fired at least two shots inside the building.
Multiple people called 911, and police say they arrived approximately two minutes later. Several officers immediately entered the field house.
During their search of the building, officers found Ned in the gymnasium and exchanged gunfire. The gunman was wounded and transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Authorities have not released a motive in the attack, but tell the Ft Worth Star Telegram that the shooting began after the gunman exchanged words with a camp employee.
"Due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Duncanville Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about the suspect or the shooting incident at this time," Duncanville Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Counselors quickly corralled students out of the building or locked them in darkened classrooms.
No one other than the gunman was injured in the attack.
PEOPLE confirms that Ned had a lengthy rap sheet, with previous convictions for drug possession, unlawfully carrying a gun and intoxication manslaughter.