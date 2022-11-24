Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Friend of Woman Who Died on Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead just a day after arriving in Mexico to celebrate a birthday back in October

By
Published on November 24, 2022 03:31 PM
Shanquella Robinson
Shanquella Robinson.

Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an arrest warrant has been issued for her alleged assailant.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor, announced the update in the case Wednesday, stating that Shanquella's Oct. 29 death was femicide — gender-based murder and hate crime.

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of hers, who is the direct aggressor. Actually, it wasn't a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression," the local prosecutor said, per ABC News.

He added: "We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures, such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It's about two Americans, the victim and the culprit."

The identity of the alleged assailant was not revealed.

Late last month, Shanquella had arrived at the resort city with six friends to celebrate a birthday just a day before her death, Queen City News reported.

"She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, 'OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow,'" Shanquella's mother, Salamondra Robinson, told QCN. "I never talked to my child again."

The next day, Sallamondra received a call from Shanquella's friends who'd gone to Mexico with her, telling her that her daughter had died, according to ABC News.

"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Sallamondra told QCN. She added, "Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

Shanquella's death certificate, which was obtained by WSOC-TV, tells a different story and reveals that she died from a severe spinal cord injury and Atlas subluxation complex, a nervous system dysfunction caused by misalignment of the top cervical vertebrae. Alcohol is not mentioned in the death certificate, according to the outlet.

The document also states that the time between her injury and her death was about 15 minutes. A box that asks if her death was "accidental or violent" was answered yes, per WSOC-TV.

Salamondra told ABC News upon hearing an arrest warrant was issued: "I feel so good, that's a good feeling. That's what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can't wait for justice to be served."

Additionally, the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of the Charlotte, N.C., resident, a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

