Police Investigating 'Suspicious' Death at a Calif. Tesla Plant
Homicide investigators in California were called after a person died outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont
California police have launched an investigation following a "suspicious death" at the Tesla factory in Fremont.
On Monday, officials with the Fremont Fire Department responded to reports of a "subject down in the parking lot" at around 3:26 p.m., according to a release from the Fremont Police Department.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, emergency personnel provided medical aid, but the individual was pronounced shortly after, police state in the release.
The incident has since been turned over to the Fremont Police Homicide Investigators.
The Fremont Police Department tells PEOPLE that updates will be provided later today. Tesla did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.