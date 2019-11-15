Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping After Woman's Terrifying Screams Are Caught on Camera

Image zoom Los Angeles Police Department

Police are investigating a possible kidnapping after a Ring doorbell camera recorded a woman desperately screaming for help moments before she was driven away in a speeding car.

The horrifying incident was recorded outside of a home in the Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a press release.

In the clip — shared in the press release — a woman is seen dashing of her house (the residence with the Ring camera) as the victim shrieks “help me, somebody help me” in the background.

At the same time, a man, believed to be the suspect, can be heard profusely apologizing. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he says in the clip.

As the woman continues to watch in horror from her home, a white car is seen racing down the street with the trunk open.

Witnesses on the scene told police the victim, a female with dark braided hair was sitting in the front seat — with the suspect in the driver’s seat, LAPD said in the press release. Onlookers also observed that the female victim’s hair was being pulled backwards as she screamed.

The car appeared to be a 4-door white Prius with only two people inside witnesses told the police.

A longer version of the chilling video has since been shared by the New York Post, and shows the female homeowner and male homeowner trying to put together what happened.

In the footage shared by the Post, the female homeowner is on the edge of her porch — as the screams continue — when the male homeowner comes outside saying, “What the f—.”

“He took her in a car,” he continues as the woman remains speechless, still looking onto the street as the screams become fainter.

The man then gets into his car in hopes of tracking down the white vehicle. Neighbors can be heard telling the man “He just made a right!”

CBS Los Angeles spoke to one bystander, who said: “It was a little scary.”

“It was kind of like he was attacking her and she was trying to get out of his car, but he wouldn’t let her,” the bystander told CBS Los Angeles. The onlooker also shared that the suspect and the victim were heard arguing right before the screams occurred.

Following the incident, LAPD went from door to door, hoping to find the footage and more information. However, they did not locate evidence of a kidnapping.

After seeing the video, the LAPD reopened its investigation.

At this time, LAPD is asking anyone with information to contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7.