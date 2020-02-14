Police Investigating Murders of 2 Indiana Teens Say They're 'One Piece Away' from Solving Case

Image zoom Facebook(2)

It’s been exactly three years since two young teens were found murdered off a wooded trail in Delphi, Indiana — and the unsolved mystery of who killed them and why remains under investigation.

Indiana State Police told News 18 that authorities are still diligently pursuing leads in the disturbing case of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, saying, “We are still as energized now as we were the day after.”

Though Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has not shared many specifics of the investigation with media over the years, he told the news outlet that police are “one piece away” when asked how close they were to solving the case. “Eventually, somebody will do the right thing. It might be the killer himself; might be a person who knows who he is,” said Carter.

“I can’t think of a time in my entire career, or in many other careers, where we have the voice of the person we believe is the killer, a photograph of who we believe is connected to the murder, and even a snip-it of how he moves,” Carter noted.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby and her best friend Abby were dropped off by their family to go for a hike on a local trail. The friends were supposed to be picked up by a relative later that afternoon, but they never showed up at the pickup spot.

Less than 24 hours later, authorities found the girls’ bodies on the side of a creek, about one mile from the trail.

Days after Libby and Abi’s deaths, authorities released photos taken from Libby’s cell phone that showed a man on the trail. They also released a brief audio clip of his voice, also pulled from Libby’s phone, as well as a police sketch. The unidentified man was later named as the main suspect in the girls’ death.

German and Williams are believed to have been approached by this man while out walking. German recorded surreptitious video evidence of the man saying the words, “Guys, down the hill.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocom has described Libby as a “hero” for having the wherewithal to film her attacker before her death. “To have enough presence of mind to activate the video system on her cellphone to record what we believe is criminal behavior about to occur, there is no doubt in our mind that she is a hero.”

Last April, officers released an updated — and notably different — sketch of the suspect, as well as a previously unheard snippet of audio recording from German’s phone. They also unveiled a new bit of video footage of the suspect walking along the Monon High Bridge.

The Indiana State Police continues to be flooded with tips about the case. “We get 10 to 12 tips daily and sometimes more, depending on what the media or social media is putting out there. But a lot of those are false tips,” Sgt. Jerry Holeman told A&E Real Crime last year.