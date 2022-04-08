Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After 3 People, Family Dog Found Dead in Kansas City Home
Police in Kansas City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after three people and a family pet were found dead in their home Thursday morning, according to a press release from local authorities.
At approximately 10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check at the 9200 block of Nieman Road after a person reported that they were unable to get in contact with family members at the residence, John Lacy, spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, tells PEOPLE.
When officers arrived, Lacy says they found that three adults and a family dog were shot and killed inside the home.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The deceased have been identified as Johnnie Hill, 71, Susan Hill, 64, and Desiree Hill, 34. Police said the woman who requested the welfare check was Susan Hill's sister.
Police are currently investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and no additional suspects are being sought.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (913)-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.