Police Investigating After 3 Korean Woman Are Shot and Injured at a Dallas Hair Salon
Three women were shot and injured after a suspect opened fire at a hair salon in Dallas, police said.
On Wednesday, around 2:20 p.m. local time, authorities responded to a shooting at the Hair World Salon in the Texas city, according to a Facebook post from the Dallas Police Department.
After investigating, authorities determined that a Black male, wearing an all-black outfit, walked into the salon and started shooting.
The victims — the salon owner, an employee and a customer — were all Korean women, WFAA reported.
Each woman was shot in the attack and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in their social media statement.
In their Facebook post, Dallas police identified the alleged shooter as being "approximately 5'7 to 5'10", thin build with curly medium length hair and a connecting beard."
Authorities added that the shooter fled the scene in an "unknown maroon minivan."
A spokesperson for the FBI in Dallas told ABC News that the agency is in touch with the Dallas Police Department regarding the incident.
"[The] Dallas Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this incident, but we are in communication with them and coordinating closely," the spokesperson said. "If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate."
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523.
If you've been attacked or have witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.