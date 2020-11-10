Jacksonville police are now investigating after the unidentified body was discovered by a local man walking his dog

Man Is Found Naked and Shot to Death in Plastic Bin, Floating in Fla. Retention Pond

Authorities in Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a plastic container, floating in a pond.

On Sunday morning, Jacksonville resident Tim Anderson was walking his dog, Rufus, near a retention pond in the Windy Hill Community Center when he saw something floating in the water.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This morning I come out here and I saw a bin floating out there by the water, and I said,' What is that? Let me just go take a look and see,'” Tim Anderson told News4Jax.

Upon further inspection, Anderson realized it was a body.

“I was kind of hoping it wasn’t what I thought it was and it turned out to be. I thought it might’ve been a dummy or something stuck in there because of some kids just playing around or something, but I got up closer and I said, ‘Oh, that looks pretty real to me.’"

Anderson called police, who believed the body was dumped in the pond within the previous 24 to 36 hours.

“It’s a rough world we live in right now. A lot of killing, a lot of violence this time of year, and it’s sad to know that it happened, and that somebody would actually bring somebody and dump them like that. It’s kind of depressing,” Anderson said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/xWi_CYEZEqT3GOKO5Iw_uZY?domain=youtube.com

Authorities believe the victim was a Black male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, according to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office transparency page. He had been shot.

The victim's clothes were not found at the scene, Action News Jax reports. Anderson told First Coast News he didn't see the body the night before when he walked his dog in the same area.

The man's body is at the medical examiner's office for identification.