Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment

The identities of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday have been identified.

Moscow, Idaho, police shared the names of the students in a news release on its website on Monday: Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21.

The department also confirmed that all four victims attended the university.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time," Moscow police said, adding, "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident."

Officers noted in the release that "details are limited in this investigation" and that no arrests have been made yet. However, they said they "[do] not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation."

MPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The deaths appear to be the result of a homicide, according to a statement to the school community from U of I President Scott Green.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," Green wrote. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14."

MPD received a call about an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, when "officers discovered four individuals who were deceased" upon arrival, per a previous release from the department. The university put out an alert on Twitter at 3:07 p.m. local time, asking students to shelter in place, before lifting it at 3:46 p.m.

Images and video from the location Sunday show police cars and caution tape surrounding the home, which is minutes away from campus.

"We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department," the school shared in a statement. "The university is committed to supporting students and families during this time."