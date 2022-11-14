Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment

University President Scott Green confirmed the student's deaths were being investigated as possible homicides

By
Published on November 14, 2022 08:48 PM
4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Photo: instagram(2)

The identities of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday have been identified.

Moscow, Idaho, police shared the names of the students in a news release on its website on Monday: Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21.

The department also confirmed that all four victims attended the university.

"The Moscow Police Department and the City of Moscow is deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time," Moscow police said, adding, "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident."

Officers noted in the release that "details are limited in this investigation" and that no arrests have been made yet. However, they said they "[do] not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation."

MPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The deaths appear to be the result of a homicide, according to a statement to the school community from U of I President Scott Green.

"It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide," Green wrote. "Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are canceled Monday, Nov. 14."

MPD received a call about an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, when "officers discovered four individuals who were deceased" upon arrival, per a previous release from the department. The university put out an alert on Twitter at 3:07 p.m. local time, asking students to shelter in place, before lifting it at 3:46 p.m.

Images and video from the location Sunday show police cars and caution tape surrounding the home, which is minutes away from campus.

"We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department," the school shared in a statement. "The university is committed to supporting students and families during this time."

Related Articles
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
PHILADELPHIA - AUGUST 27: Sullivan Memorial Library at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
11 Temple University Students Robbed at Gunpoint, Held in Basement of Off-Campus Apartment
Man arrested in killing of Veronica Goncalves in her Brockton driveway
Massachusetts Man Stabbed Woman to Death in Front of Her Granddaughter, Then Died After Drinking Battery Acid
https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/INPOLICE-3142c6b INDIANA STATE POLICE; SELLERSBURG DISTRICT; 8014 Highway 311; Sellersburg; IN 47172; www.in.gov/isp; FOR RELEASE: Upon Receipt; CONTACT:; Sgt. Carey Huls; Public Information Officer; 812-569-5242; DATE:; April 19; 2022; ISP Continues to ask for Public’s Help in Identification of Deceased Child; Sellersburg – April 19; 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying a deceased child located in rural Washington County on Saturday.; A toll-free tip line was established on Monday; and Investigators have received approximately 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately; none of those calls have led to the identification of the deceased child. Many of those calls related to information of children already documented as missing. Investigators are thankful for all the tips that are coming in but ask that the public does not send information on children already documented as missing at this time. Investigators say those cases are already being looked in to.; An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday; however; no information as to the cause of death was determined. Results of the toxicology report are still pending; and investigators are hopeful that information will shed more light on the cause of death.; Based on information provided by the autopsy; Investigators believe the child is approximately 5 years old. He is described as a black male; approximately four feet tall; with a slender build and short haircut.; Investigators are now releasing the location where the child was located as the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County. Tragically; the child was located inside a closed hard case suitcase. The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back and a photo is attached to this news release. Investigators hope this image will lead to more specific tips and the identification of the child.; Anyone with information is asked to call the toll-free number established for this case: 1-888-437-6432.
Boy Found Dead in Suitcase Earlier This Year in Indiana Woods Identified by Police
Misrach Ewunetie missing Princeton student
Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead
Varun Manish Chheda
Roommate in Custody After Purdue University Student Killed in Dorm: Police
subway-beating-b
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Law enforcement officers from different agencies respond after a multiple people were shot in a complex of schools on Fontaine Street in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Shooting Near Oakland School Campus Injures 6, Including 2 Critically: 'Shocks the Soul'
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Allison Rice Shooting. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474444059593301&set=a.440217933015924
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
stack of old suitcaes
Remains of Two Children Found in Auctioned Suitcases Identified by New Zealand Police
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail