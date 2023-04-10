Police Identify the 4 People Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting at a Downtown Louisville Bank

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, those killed at Old National Bank were Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64

April 10, 2023
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville shooting. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Authorities identified the four people killed in Monday's mass shooting at a downtown Louisville, Ky., bank.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, those killed at Old National Bank were Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

It was unclear if the victims were employees or patrons of the bank.

Authorities identified the shooter as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a current employee at Old National, who was also among the dead.

Sturgeon is said to have used a rifle in the incident. A motive in the shooting was not disclosed.

Sturgeon was killed during a shootout with police, say authorities, but they are still working to determine if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from police gunfire.

In addition to the deceased, nine others were also injured in the shooting.

Three victims, including newly sworn-in police officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, are listed in critical condition, while three others are in non-critical condition, and three more have been released, per authorities.

Around 8:30 a.m. ET, dispatchers received a call reporting an active shooter at the Old National Bank, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a press conference. When they arrived on the scene, shots were still being fired, and authorities and the gunman exchanged fire.

In a statement, Old National Bank said executive team members of the bank are on site in Louisville.

"The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount," Old National CEO Jim Ryan said in the statement. "As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers."

Monday's shooting happened just two weeks after three children and three adults were killed during a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information regarding the Louisville shooting to please call 574-LMPD.

