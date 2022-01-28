He was nicknamed the Doodler after he told one of his victims he was attending art school and wanted to be a cartoonist

Police ID Possible 6th Victim of San Francisco 'Doodler,' Serial Killer Who Targeted Gay Men in the '70s

The San Francisco Police Department has identified a sixth victim linked to a series of murders of gay men in San Francisco in the 1970s.

On Thursday, the department doubled the reward money from $100,000 to $200,000 for information leading to the "identification, apprehension, and conviction" of the serial killer dubbed the Doodler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police previously identified five victims of the Doodler but on Jan. 27, the 47th anniversary of the first killing, announced that Warren Andrews may be the sixth victim of the notorious serial killer.

Andrews, 52, was assaulted and found unconscious on April 27, 1975, at Land's End, a San Francisco park near the Golden Gate Bridge. He died several weeks later.

The Doodler's victims were killed over an 18-month span and their bodies discovered in remote locations around San Francisco. Police believe the Doodler found his victims at diners or gay bars in Polk Gulch, the Tenderloin and the Castro, luring them to a park or a beach before killing them.

The Doodler's first victim was 50-year-old Gerald Cavanagh, who moved to San Francisco from Canada and was working as a furniture finisher when he was attacked on Jan. 27, 1974, on Ocean Beach. His next victim was 27-year-old drag queen star Joseph Jae Stevens, who was discovered in Golden Gate Park six months later. Also killed were 31-year-old Klaus Christmann on July 7, 1974; Vietnam War hero Fredrick Capin, 32, on May 12, 1975; and Harald Gullberg, 66, who was killed on June 4, 1975.

The victims were stabbed to death except for Andrews, who was beaten with a rock and a tree branch, UPI reports.

In July 1975, two more men were attacked within two weeks of each other in the Fox Plaza Apartments but survived.

One of the victims told police he met his attacker at the Truck Stop diner near Market and Church streets after the clubs closed.

"The Suspect was drawing animal figures on a napkin," according to the police press release. "The suspect commented to the Victim that he was attending art school and was studying to be a cartoonist. The Victim believed the suspect to be skillful in drawing as he himself had a background in art."

The second survivor "spent the most significant amount of time with the suspect" in October of 1975.

The survivor gave detectives "specific suspect information which generated a composite of the suspect."

Soon after a sketch was released, police got a tip with the name of a suspect and a vehicle plate. More calls followed with information about the same man. Police said the suspect was interviewed in January of 1976 and believed to be a "strong suspect."

"This same person interviewed by police in 1976 is still the focus of our investigation in 2022," the release states.

"The Doodler hunted in gay bars, took them out and killed them actually for being gay," San Francisco Chronicle reporter Kevin Fagan previously told PEOPLE.

Fagan, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated reporter, hosted an eight-part podcast about the killings with private investigator Michael Taylor in 2021.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Fagan said the cases didn't get much media attention in the '70s because the victims were gay men.

"We still had sodomy laws on the books," he said. "You could still bust guys for being gay, essentially. Society wasn't really tuned in. Media wasn't really tuned in. So it kind of slipped under the waves. It's really a spotlight on a less developed time in history."