Police Seek Woman Who Allegedly Punched a Fellow Subway Rider Despite Having Baby Strapped to Her

A woman carrying a baby and pushing a stroller is wanted by the New York Police Department for allegedly punching a subway rider in the face for bumping into her on a Queens train.

The alleged incident took place on April 15 at around 9 a.m., a spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The woman in question was seen exiting a rush-hour subway at the Forest Hills-71st Ave station with a baby strapped to her chest when a 53-year-old woman attempting to get on an E train accidentally bumped into her, the spokesman says.

After the alleged encounter, police say the suspect followed the woman onto the train and allegedly punched her in the face.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene.

Emergency responders later arrived at the station and took the victim to New York Downtown Hospital where she was treated for bruising and pain, police explained to PEOPLE.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT inside of the Forest Hills/71 Avenue subway station. #Foresthills #Queens @NYPD112Pct on 04/15/19 @ 9:00 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen her? Know who she is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @CMKoslowitz #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/PqvWfwWg5f — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 10, 2019

The victim’s identity has not been revealed to the public.

On Sunday, NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes of identifying the woman with the baby.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 award.

The suspect is being described as an adult in her 30s. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a pink top, black and white stripped workout leggings and a white baseball cap.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.