Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, left behind some items in their apartment indicating that they didn't plan to be gone for long

No Signs of Foul Play in NC Couple's Disappearance as Police Hope for 'Happy Ending'

Police in North Carolina are continuing to search for a missing couple who have not been seen or heard from in two weeks.

“It’s very important that we find them,” Wilmington Police Captain Thomas Tilmon said of Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, at a press conference Wednesday. “The investigation has been extensive, trying to figure out who they’re connected to and where they went. We’re working all those leads to try and find them, and we’re really hoping this has a happy ending.”

Mayorga and Escalera were reported missing by their roommate on April 19 after she failed to see them for three days.

They couple were last seen leaving their apartment on April 15. While police do not currently believe foul play is involved, the pair went missing under mysterious circumstances.

According to investigators, the couple left behind some items in their apartment indicating that they didn’t plan to be gone for long. Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s security camera shows the women leaving their apartment on April 15 before getting into a grey 2013 Dodge Dart. They headed north on South Kerr Avenue.

“Their departure appeared to be entirely normal,” Tilmon said.

Image zoom CCTV footage capturing Stephanie Mayorga (left) and Paige Escalera (right) leaving their apartment on April 15 Wilmington Police Department

Their vehicle has South Carolina tags reading MVS-902. There’s a dent in the rear bumper on the driver’s side, and there are two stickers at the bottom corners of the rear window.

Paige was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with white pull strings and white zipper, black leggings, and black tennis shoes with a white stripe on the side. Stephanie was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with “Just Do It” on the front, black leggings with white stripes on the side, and black Nikes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3620.