Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., and his wife, Shirley Ann Gray, were arrested on Monday on multiple child abuse charges

Police Find Remains of Second Child in Yard of Tennessee Couple Arrested for Abuse

The remains of a child have been found on the property of a Tennessee couple who were taken into custody earlier this week on child abuse charges, according to court records.

The remains mean two children belonging to the couple have been found buried on the property where they have lived.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and his wife, Shirley Ann Gray, 60, were arrested on Monday, charged with abuse of a corpse, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and especially aggravated kidnapping, PEOPLE previously reported. Three children in their care were put into the Department of Child Services custody.

On Friday, investigators found the remains of a second child buried in the yard of a home that the Grays previously lived in, ABC News reported.

Police believe the remains belong to Gray's adopted son Jonathan, according to the outlet's report. Jonathan is believed to have died in 2015 or 2016. A search warrant says that the Grays did not report the death of Jonathan or the little girl found last weekend, according to ABC News.

The couple's arrest earlier this week came after a 10-year-old boy was found wandering alone. A bystander called the Roane County Sheriff's Office, and officers responded and took the boy back home to the Grays' house.

Michael reportedly then confessed to the Department of Child Services that he and Shirley were keeping a 15-year-old boy in their basement and that there were the remains of a little girl buried in their backyard, Knox News previously reported.

Officers searched the home and found the teenager in the basement, which was partially flooded, surrounded by human and animal feces and garbage. According to a police affidavit filed with the court, he had allegedly been kept down there — with no bathroom or electricity — for four years as a punishment for "stealing" food from the kitchen.

A young girl in their care was allegedly kept at times in a wire dog cage.

Both Michael and Shirley waived their right to remain silent and told police about the child abuse, Knox News reported.

According to the warrant obtained by the outlet, two of the children "appear to have no formal education, and were, in fact, amazed by what a refrigerator does when they observed one in their foster home."