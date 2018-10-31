Missouri authorities have called off the search for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared last week from his home, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams announced that the body of Darnell Gray was found by a search party shortly before noon in an area that had not previously been searched.

Darnell was reported missing early Thursday morning after he disappeared from his Jefferson City home, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE. Authorities said at the time they believed Darnell had wandered off from his home the night before.

It appears Darnell did not die on “his own accord,” Williams said. It is unclear how the boy died.

An autopsy will be conducted as the Federal Bureau of Investigations evidence team continues to help police in the case.

Williams called the case a death investigation.

Darnell Gray

On Monday, Darnell’s mother issued a public plea for answers.

“I’m reaching out to all the people If you please have any information on my son, please come forth. Please, please, please,” said the mother, whose name has not been made public, according to the Jefferson City News Tribune.

A woman who is dating Darnell’s father and was taking care of him the night of his disappearance told police she noticed the four-year-old was missing from his bedroom Wednesday night while the father was at work, Williams said Monday.

Williams would not reveal where Darnell’s body was found. There are no suspects in the case, which is being handled as a death investigation at this time.