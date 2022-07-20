Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck

Vermont State Police said the person of interest in the death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson was shot and killed by officers on Tuesday night

Police have fatally shot the person of interest in a Massachusetts woman's death after attempting to question him.

On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police said in a Facebook press release that officers with the VSP and Brattleboro Police Department found the person of interest walking in West Brattleboro. "During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased," the VSP said, adding, "This situation is unfolding, and all circumstances surrounding what occurred are under investigation, including which officers discharged their weapons."

The VSP did not include the identity of the deceased as his family is being notified; however, Matthew Davis, 34, was previously named as a person of interest in the death of his ex-girlfriend Mary Anderson, 23.

The Massachusetts State Police and Harvard Police Department shared similar updates on Facebook.

The VSP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Anderson's family first reported her missing on Sunday, the Harvard Police Department said via Facebook on Monday morning. She had not been seen since Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma. At the time, her family had not spoken with her, which police said was "uncharacteristic."

A body believed to be her was later found in a vehicle at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police confirmed in a press release.

Authorities previously said in their release that they wanted to speak to Davis, "who may have information relevant to this ongoing investigation."

On Tuesday evening, Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau of the VSP's Criminal Division held a press conference to share updates. He said that police found the pickup truck on Tuesday.

"Inside that vehicle they located the body of a young woman who we now believe to be Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts," Trudeau said, adding that she was found on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. He later said it's not clear how long she was in the truck.

Detectives are also canvasing the area and evaluating video surveillance footage, he shared.

"We are certainly looking to speak with Matthew Davis," Trudeau added. "I would consider him a person of interest that may have important details about the events which occurred here in Brattleboro."

The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed but it will be taken to a Burlington medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

"There's a lot that we don't know yet that we're still looking into," Trudeau continued, noting that the "investigation is still active, and we're still learning ongoing details."

He could not speak to how the victim died, but said that authorities have been speaking with Anderson's family. He did, however, state that "Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, Saturday evening."

He urged anyone who saw "anything suspicious, especially in the Elliot Street area anytime last night" to contact the VSP or Brattleboro police.

When asked if Davis was the last person to see the victim, Trudeau said, "We do not know. We just know that he is certainly a person that we are interested in speaking with."

Trudeau said at the time that he was being considered dangerous, adding, "I'm not saying he's a suspect but he's of importance to us that if the public were to see him walking around, I would not approach him. I would certainly contact the local law enforcement as quickly as you could."