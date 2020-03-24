Police Discovered Bodies of Slain Tenn. Couple — and Granddaughter Is Accused of Murdering Them

Image zoom Katelyn Taylor

Authorities in Tennessee have charged a 28-year-old woman with two counts of murder, alleging she killed her grandparents Monday morning.

Police in Camden confirm that Katelyn Taylor is in custody on $500,000 bond after being apprehended Monday — not long after officers were dispatched to her grandparents’ home for a welfare check.

“At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Camden Police Department conducted a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Vicksburg Avenue and discovered both residents deceased inside,” reads a statement from investigators.

Police have identified the victims as 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel and Eugene McDaniel, 84.

A cause and manner of death has not been disclosed.

Officials have yet to discuss a potential motive behind the killings.

After the McDaniels were discovered dead, local prosecutors requested assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators determined Katelyn Taylor, the granddaughter of the deceased individuals, as the person responsible,” the statement alleges.

On Monday, Taylor was charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

She has yet to appear before a judge to plead to the two charges, and information about her lawyer — if she has one — was not available Tuesday.