"Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian," according to attorney Steven Bertolino

Police Deny Campsite Found in Search for Brian Laundrie as His Father Joins Efforts to Find Him

Editors Note: This story has been updated from an earlier version to reflect the latest statements by authorities.

Police are refuting claims that a freshly abandoned campsite was found by authorities scouring a Florida preserve for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fugitive who vanished days before his former fiancée Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming.

Late Thursday, a police spokesperson said no such campsite was discovered by authorities despite earlier in the day an unnamed source with ties to the investigation telling CNN about the discovery of traces of a campsite inside the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature preserve consisting primarily of swampy wetlands.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The missing man has not been seen since Sept. 13, when he allegedly told his parents he was headed to the reserve to hike.

Petito, the woman he was engaged to, was reported missing Sept. 11.

The conflicting reports of a possible campsite's discovery come as Laundrie's father, Chris, joins the search for his missing son — at the behest of investigators.

"Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian," reads a statement from the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino. "Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."

The statement adds that, while Laundrie's parents "provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better. The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well, but the parents have been cooperating since the search began."

Brian Laundrie Credit: gabby petito/ instagram

On Sept. 1, less than two months after setting out on a cross-country trip with Petito, Laundrie returned to his parents' home in North Port, Fla., without her.

The body of the murdered 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., woman was found at a remote campsite in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials have deemed her death a homicide, but have yet to reveal how Petito was killed.

Investigators believe Petito was killed sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for weeks now. He is considered a fugitive from justice after the Sept. 23 issuance of an arrest warrant for alleged unauthorized use of a debit card.

Laundrie also remains a person of interest in Petito's case, but has not been named a suspect in her homicide.

Chris Laundrie Chris Laundrie, pictured Thursday assisting police in their search | Credit: Backgrid

Prior to vanishing, Laundrie had refused to meet with detectives handling Petito's disappearance.

Five days after returning to Florida alone, Laundrie went camping with his family at Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde, Fla.

Two weeks before she went missing, Petito and Laundrie were involved in an incident that led to eyewitnesses calling 911. Police in Moab City responded, and their interactions with the couple were recorded by body cameras.

Police believe the relationship between Petito and Laundrie became more strained during their tragic road trip, according to unsealed search warrant connected to the case.

Petito's best friend, Rose Davis, tells PEOPLE the couple's relationship was "toxic," and that Laundrie's jealousy led to numerous fights between the two.