Police Clear Slumdog Millionaire Dad

No evidence suggests Rafiq Qureshi tried to sell his young daughter, Sumdog Millionaire actress Rubina Ali, police in Mumbai announced Wednesday.

“So far there is no evidence of any offense, hence there is no registration of complaint and no arrest,” Nisar Tamboli, a senior police officer, informed Reuters.

Qureshi, 36, told PEOPLE that a British newspaper story that he was prepared to place his 9-year-old up for adoption for $300,000 was a “lie made up by foreign journalists playing games with me.”

The family, already aided by the producers of the Oscar-winning Slumdog, said they were willing to accept additional financial help, although Rubina’s education was being sponsored by a trust from the Arab emirate of Qatar.