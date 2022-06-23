'Person of Interest' Faces Gun Charge After Dispute Over Dog Turned Deadly for Connecticut Couple
Police have made an arrest in connection with a dispute over a dog that police say ended in a double homicide of a Hartford, Conn., couple who were fatally shot Sunday night.
Authorities confirm Donovan McFarlane, 31, walked into the Hartford Police Department Tuesday to speak with detectives after learning he had been identified as a "person of interest" in the shooting that killed Chase Garrett, 39, and Christina Dang, 27.
The couple were parents to a 4-month-old child.
A third person — a woman — was injured in the shooting, and continues to receive treatment at a Hartford hospital.
According to police, McFarlane was also wounded in the Sunday evening shooting.
Police say McFarlane has been cooperating with detectives.
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody told reporters Monday the shooting followed a minor dispute over a dog that escalated.
However, Thody could not say what the exact nature of that dispute was.
RELATED: Conn. Couple with 4-Month-Old Baby Killed in 'Minor' Dispute Over Dog That Escalated, Mayor Says
At this point, McFarlane has only been charged with criminal possession of a firearm.
McFarlane has yet to plead to that charge, and PEOPLE was unable to determine the name of his attorney Thursday morning.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
It was unclear Thursday if additional charges would be forthcoming.
Police continue to investigate the deadly incident.