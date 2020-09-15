More than a thousand people gathered outside the house, where YouTubers the Nelk Boys were hosting a website launch party Monday night

Police Break Up Gathering of Hundreds Outside House Featured in the Jersey Shore

Police broke up a gathering of hundreds of people Monday night outside a house in New Jersey featured in The Jersey Shore.

People crowded outside the residence at 1209 Boardwalk in Seaside Heights Monday night, where YouTubers the Nelk Boys were hosting a launch party for their new website.

In a video shared to Instagram by the social media stars, police can be seen barricading the crowd.

"getting kicked out of the shore house," the caption read.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people swarmed the group's car and cheered, holding out cell phones as police tried to push them back, as seen on the Nelk Boys' Instagram Stories.

In the videos, few if any people at the gathering were wearing masks, and social distancing measures to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were not being followed.

In New Jersey, outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people are not allowed and people must be socially distanced.

The Nelk Boys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

Monday night, the group wrote on social media, "The media is a f—— joke. no research so lazy and completely incorrect facts. They comin for the boys now that we takin over."

Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz told NBC News that the Nelk Boys will be responsible for police costs incurred from the gathering — which reportedly reached more than a thousand people.

The owner of the Boardwalk house, Daniel Merk, said that he was not expecting the group of YouTubers to attract such a large crowd — and added that he is worried about the ramifications.

Vaz told the outlet that Merk could have his rental license taken away as a result of the crowd.

"They have a lot of passionate fans and they followed them," Merk told NBC News. "I was not prepared for this, the town was not prepared for this."

Merk added: "There's definitely going to be ramifications from this. I'm definitely going to be in trouble for this."

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

New Jersey has had nearly 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19, with at least 2,584 reported in the last week, according to data from the New York Times.