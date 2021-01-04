“Currently we believe Mr. Valenzuela murdered Ms. Price before taking his own life,” Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jake Gallacher tells PEOPLE

Police Believe Calif. Man Killed Woman and Then Himself on New Year's Eve

Police in California are investigating the death of a couple found dead inside their home on New Year’s Eve as a probable murder-suicide.

The bodies of 27-year-old Ricardo Pedro Valenzuela and Samantha Lee Price, 24, were discovered just before 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in their apartment in Anaheim.

“Currently we believe Mr. Valenzuela murdered Ms. Price before taking his own life,” Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jake Gallacher tells PEOPLE.

Gallacher says family members alerted police after they found the couple dead inside the apartment they shared.

Police have not released a motive.

“Not that we are disclosing at this point,” says Gallacher. “It is very much an ongoing investigation.”