Scott Johnson, 27, is thought to have been chased or even thrown off the cliff as part of a gay hate crime attack

Man Charged with Murder 32 Years After US Mathematician Was Found Dead at Bottom of Australian Cliff

A cold case more than 30 years old is one step closer to being solved.

A man has been arrested and charged in Sydney, Australia, in connection to the 1988 death of Scott Johnson, a 27-year-old American math scholar who was thrown or chased to his death from a cliff.

At the time, Johnson's death was seen as symbolic of authorities' willingness to overlook hate crimes in the gay community after the PhD student's death was initially ruled a suicide.

After multiple coronial inquests, it was found in 2017 that Johnson had actually been attacked, and fell from the cliff as a result of "actual or threatened violence" by people who "perceived him to be homosexual," according to the New South Wales police.

On Tuesday, Scott White, 49, was charged with murder in connection with the alleged hate crime, according to ABC News.

He has been refused bail and will face Parramatta Court tomorrow. He has not entered a plea.

Image zoom Australian police investigate the area where Scott Johnson died DAN HIMBRECHTS/Shutterstock

Johnson's brother Steve never believed that he died by suicide, The Washington Post reported and has been searching for years for the truth and justice. When the NSW Government announced an AUD$1 Million in 2018, the family matched the reward money in a bid to finally see justice.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a Tuesday statement that calling Steve to tell him about the arrest "is a career highlight."

"Steve has fought so hard for so many years, and it has been an honor to be part of his fight for justice," Fuller said.

The police commissioner added that the Johnson family's dedication to uncovering the truth helped detectives continue on the decades-long investigation.

"While we have a long way to go in the legal process, it must be acknowledged that if it wasn’t for the determination of the Johnson family, which inspired me and the Strike Force Welsford team led by Detective Chief Inspector Peter Yeomans, we wouldn’t be where we are today," Fuller said.

Yeomans previously announced in March that police were looking at a "particular individual" in the investigation, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

In a statement to the Herald, Steve thanked investigators for their efforts, calling the arrest a "near-miracle."

"Scott would be pleased to see how far the gay community has come toward living openly and freely ... Despite the sometimes fierce institutional resistance to investigating the death of my brother, the Australian people have always welcomed me with open arms and embraced this case," he told the outlet.