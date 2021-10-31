Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Suspect in East Texas Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 9 Injured

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday at a Halloween party

Police have arrested 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy of Texarkana, Ark., following a shooting at a Halloween party in east Texas that left one man dead and nine others injured.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight inside Octavia's Event Center in Texarkana, Texas. In a Facebook post, the department said officers "encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds."

The victim, a 20-year-old man whose identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, died shortly after being transported to an area hospital.

Police said the other nine shooting victims, who were also taken to local hospitals by police, ambulance and private vehicles, didn't appear to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

There were reportedly "at least a couple hundred people in the venue" when shots broke out. Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting, though "the preliminary investigation indicates that it may have been the result of some type of disturbance among some the partygoers."

McElroy allegedly fled the scene shortly after the shooting, but turned himself into authorities on Sunday morning after police contacted several of his family members and friends.

According to Bi-State Detention Center jail records, McElroy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, though additional charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

On Sunday, Vanessa Jackson-Fields, owner of Octavia's Event Center, condemned the deadly shooting on Facebook.

"We at Octavia's Event Center send our heartfelt prayers and condolences to everyone that has been affected by the shooting that took place on [sic] last night. We, as well as our security staff, are working cooperatively with authorities to assure all information we have available is given. We stand with the families seeking justice for this senseless act of violence," she wrote.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Jackson-Fields said she was outside the building when she heard the ringing of gunfire.

"Our place was being rented for a costume party, and we had a DJ playing music on the stage. I was standing next to the front outside doors when I started hearing gunshots being fired as someone pushed me out the door," Jackson-Fields recalled.