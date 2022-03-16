Hannah Choi, 35, of Fairfax County, was last seen on March 5

Police Say At-Large Va. Man Murdered Ex-Girlfriend, Dumped Her in Sprawling Park as Search for Body Continues

A Virginia woman went missing last week and now authorities are searching for her ex-boyfriend, who is accused by the police of killing her — and on the run.

Hannah Choi, 35, was last seen on March 5 at her home in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, the county police department said in a news release.

Police are searching for Choi, who they presume is dead. They are also looking for her live-in ex-boyfriend, Joel Mosso Merino, 27, who authorities believe has left Virginia.

Choi "may have had an argument" with Merino on the night of March 5, Fairfax County Police Major Ed O'Carroll said at a press conference on Tuesday, WTOP reports.

"We know something bad happened — really bad," he said, according to WTOP. "We have evidence and details that make us firmly believe without any doubt that she's deceased."

Due to an "abundance of probable cause," police have charged Merino with second-degree murder, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, WTOP reports.

"This is a murder warrant without the recovery of our victim yet," he said, 7 News reports. "That's unusual in this profession."

Merino is also charged with felony disposal of human remains, he said.

Choi was "a bright, caring, amazing young woman with the world at her reach," O'Carroll said, 7 News reports. "She was the victim of violence. A victim of murder. And we know the suspect."

The alleged crime came to light on Sunday, when Choi's friends became concerned after she failed to answer the door at her house, according to the release.

Choi had missed several appointments and couldn't be reached, so her friends asked the police to check on her.

"The house appeared generally to be in order except for bedding, which appeared to be missing from one of the bedrooms," Carroll said, WTOP reports.

"Based on her sudden disappearance, detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau assumed the investigation," the release says.

Interviews with friends and family revealed that Choi spent "significant time" on Saturday with her live-in ex-boyfriend, Joel Mosso Merino, 27, of Alexandria, police say in the release.

"Detectives believe during their time together Ms. Choi may have sustained a significant injury," police say in the release.

Detectives believe Merino brought Choi to Piscataway Park in Prince George's County, Maryland, where authorities are searching for her remains.

On March 7, police found a car in Washington, D.C. which they believe Merino used when he fled Alexandria, police say in the release.

"My deepest condolences to Hannah's family, friends, and our community," O'Carroll said, 7 News reports. "We are committed to finding Hannah and finding her killer."

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the Fairfax County police at 703-246 7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.