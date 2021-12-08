"This money is going to help tremendously," the plumber, Justin Cauley, told NBC affiliate KPRC. "Bills are stacking up. I'm trying to make the best of it, and today, the light shined through"

Plumber Who Discovered Thousands of Dollars in Walls of Joel Osteen's Church Gets Reward

A man who discovered cash and checks behind the wall at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston will receive a $20,000 reward for his good deed, according to Crime Stoppers of Houston, which is administering that reward.

In a statement, Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious said, "In 2014, Lakewood Church gave us $20,000 to work on this case. In 2016, they chose to gift us those funds for operations."

"Today, we are gifting that same amount of money to this Good Samaritan and wishing he and his family a wonderful holiday season," the statement continues.

In 2014, Lakewood Church reported a theft of approximately $600,000 in cash and checks after a church employee discovered funds were stolen from the church's safe, a Houston Police spokesman explained to The Houston Chronicle at the time.

In a statement years ago, the Lakewood Church said that the "funds were fully insured, and we are working with our insurance company to restore the stolen funds to the church," the publication reported.

Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of $5,000 and Lakewood Church offered $20,000 at the time for any info related to the alleged robbery. In 2016, Lakewood Church donated the money to the organization, it stated.

"On Nov. 10, 2021, [Houston Police Department] reported that during a renovation project, a plumber had discovered a large amount of money hidden in a wall. Evidence from the recovered checks suggests that the discovery of was connected to the March 2014 theft," Crime Stoppers stated. "HPD is still investigating."

According to local media outlets, the money was discovered by a plumber who was working on renovating the church in November.

The worker revealed that he was the one who found the money when he called into The Morning Bullpen with George Mo and Erik, a radio show.

"There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," the caller said, according to KPRC-TV. "We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, 'Oh wow!' "

"I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in," he added.

On Tuesday, the plumber behind the discovery was identified as Justin Cauley.

"This money is going to help tremendously," he told NBC affiliate KPRC. "Bills are stacking up. I'm trying to make the best of it, and today, the light shined through."