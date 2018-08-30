Ex-Playboy Model's Suspected Killer Charged in Her 'Violent' Strangulation at Home

A Philadelphia man has been arrested for first-degree murder in the slaying of former Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft, who was found strangled in her apartment last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Kraft was last seen alive early on Aug. 22 with Jonathan Wesley Harris, her suspected killer, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Security camera footage recorded them walking together.

Carlin-Kraft had gone to meet Harris and then they both went back to her apartment in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, prosecutors said.

Citing records that show her front door opened around 3 a.m. and then a back door closed two hours later, prosecutors believe “a violent struggled occurred in the apartment where Ms. Kraft was beaten, her nose was broken and she was strangled to death.”

Lower Merion authorities conducting a welfare check found Carlin-Kraft’s body in her apartment around 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to police.

She was dead in her bedroom and the coroner determined she had been killed with a rope-like weapon, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Jonathan Wesley Harris Montgomery County DA's Office

Christina Carlin-Kraft Facebook

After identifying Harris from the security footage, detectives filed a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

He was apprehended in Pittsburgh after allegedly fleeing Philadelphia. Authorities said he would be transported back to Montgomery County.

Carlin-Kraft, who said she had modeled for Vanity Fair and Victoria’s Secret, among other clients, had moved into her home within the last year, a friend told the Inquirer.

Her previous residence, according to her Facebook page, was in New York City.

“She was just delightful, the sweetest person,” a friend told the paper. “The whole thing is just shocking.”

An unnamed relative echoed that, telling the Inquirer, “This is just completely unexpected. We never thought this could happen.”

It was unclear on Thursday whether Harris has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.