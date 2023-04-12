Plastic Surgeon Charged with Murder for Allegedly Refusing to Call 911 After Patient Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Megan Espinoza, 36, went into cardiac arrest during a procedure at Divino Surgery Center in Bonita, Calif., reports say

By
Published on April 12, 2023 04:18 PM
Megan Espinoza
Megan Espinoza. Photo: Go Fund Me

Authorities have charged a California plastic surgeon with murder for allegedly refusing to call 911 after a patient on whom he was performing a breast augmentation went into cardiac arrest, reports say.

According to KNSD-TV, KGTV-TV, and KSWB-TV, Megan Espinoza, 36, went into cardiac arrest during the cosmetic operation at Divino Surgery Center in Bonita, Calif., in December 2018.

Citing San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas, the outlets report Espinoza's surgeon, Dr. Carlos Chacon, allegedly waited more than three hours to call 911 and forbade his employees from doing so as well as Espinoza died.

Chacon was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, but on Monday, the district attorney's office upgraded the charges against the defendant to murder after they say the investigation revealed he allegedly left Espinoza's operating room to consult with four other patients as she was experiencing a medical emergency, KNSD reports.

"The defendant essentially doubled down on his practices and prevented other people from calling 911 and allowed Ms. Espinoza to essentially suffocate for a three-hour period before emergency personnel were finally summoned," Darvas said, according to KGTV.

Prosecutors also accused Chacon of using an improperly trained nurse to administer anesthesia to the victim and of allegedly lying to her husband, who called the surgery center to check on her during the procedure.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to KNSD, Chacon has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

"Despite what the prosecution says about these interviews with individuals, nothing has changed from a medical perspective. It is the same case," his defense attorney Marc Carlos told the station. "So, now to ramp this up to a murder charge is something I've never seen. I've been practicing for 30 years in criminal defense, and I've never seen anything like this."

A judge set Chacon's bail at $500,000.

His bail stipulations prohibit him from performing surgery in an unaccredited facility and of notifying all patients that he is facing a murder charge. He has also been ordered to use a qualified anesthesiologist, the outlet reports.

Chacon is due back in court June 5.

Related Articles
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Man Arrested in Disappearance of Woman Last Seen at Seattle Mariners Game Allegedly Tried to Kill Her Son
Michael Steven Montgomery is with Steve Cozzi.. https://www.facebook.com/michael.montgomery.568632/posts/pfbid02RJv62G4ztwUkNu7uB7p4uT7tJD7s9rgvyCUgz49sNhZEzaa6nFvC5afYCvvBhipUl. Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Stepmom Stabbed Boy 18 Times Before Shooting Him. Her Lawyer Says She Has Dissociative Identity Disorder
Jennifer Hall wanted in Missouri for murder
Hospital Respiratory Therapist Who Denied Being a Serial Killer Charged with Murder of 2nd Patient
Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on . A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure Missing Kids-Mom Arrested, Lihue, USA - 25 Feb 2020
What to Know About Lori Vallow Daybell, the Mother Accused of Murdering 3 in Doomsday Plot
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez Files Appeal After Being Convicted of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: Reports
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
Nikki Secondino
Instagram Model Accused of Stabbing Sleeping Dad Was Allegedly Enraged by Argument Over Laptop
Jade Janks
Daughter Accused of Killing Butterfly Farmer Stepdad for Having Nude Images of Her
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
Joseph and Jodi Wilson, North Carolina Parents Abused 4-Year-Old Son
Parents Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Son Dies from Alleged 'Exorcisms'
Ana and Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police