Fla. Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Killed Lawyer Representing Former Co-Workers He Was Suing

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance of attorney Steven Cozzi

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 27, 2023 04:01 PM
Steven Cozzi. Photo: Facebook

A Florida plastic surgeon allegedly killed a missing lawyer whose firm represents people the suspect is suing, according to authorities and multiple news reports citing court records.

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge on March 25 in connection with the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, who was last seen alive just days earlier at his job, Blanchard Law, according to a press release from the Largo Police Department.

Cozzi's body has not been found, but police say that after serving a search warrant at Kosowski's house and pulling him over during a traffic stop, they have enough evidence to believe the doctor killed the attorney.

According to the release, officers who rushed to the law firm's office in Largo on March 21 discovered "a strong chemical odor in the men's bathroom of the office and small drops of blood."

"A subsequent forensics investigation revealed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom," the release states.

Officers also learned that Cozzi's wallet, cellphone, and car keys had been left behind. The lawyer's car was also parked in the lot, but investigators were initially stumped because he was never seen leaving the building, according to the release.

Police said a suspicious person and vehicle were caught on surveillance video at the office building at the same time as Cozzi.

The investigation led authorities to Kosowski's Tarpon Springs home and, later that day, to the traffic stop that resulted in his arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, a blood-soaked ballistic vest, a Taser device, brass knuckles, duct tape and intravenous sedatives with syringes were reportedly among the evidence discovered in Kosowski's vehicle.

Authorities also allege in the affidavit that Kosowski's fingerprint was recovered in the office building's break room, which is not usually accessible to the public, and that he was seen on surveillance video removing "a container large enough to conceal a human body."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13846583a) This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shows Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, who was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, by Largo Police, in Florida. The Tampa-area plastic surgeon is accused of killing a lawyer missing since last week from a firm that represents former co-workers the doctor has been suing in a business dispute Attorney Missing Doctor Charged, United States - 25 Mar 2023
Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Kosowski is being held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail, court records show.

"All I can tell you is that we filed a not guilty plea and a request for a jury trial," Kosowski's attorney, Bjorn E. Brunvand, told PEOPLE. "We're in the very early stages of investigating everything ourselves."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cozzi was reportedly among the Blanchard Law Firm attorneys who had been representing the Laufer Institute for Plastic Surgery, Kosowski's former employer, and co-workers in a negligence lawsuit that has been ongoing since 2019, according to court records cited by the New York Post, Fox 13, and the Tampa Bay Times.

The case stems from allegations that Kosowski's insurance biller "intentionally and repeatedly misrepresented" to the plastic surgeon that medical claims had been submitted correctly, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to his WebMD profile, Kosowski had most recently been working at Sono Bello Tampa, where he specialized in facial plastic surgery, body contouring and breast reconstruction techniques.

Cozzi's husband mourned his death this week in an emotional Facebook post.

"Today, our greatest fears were realized," Michael Montgomery wrote. "My husband and best friend was stolen from us. Steve Cozzi was the kindest, funniest, and most brilliant man I ever met. I knew he was the one from the day that we had our first date. I only ever wanted to protect him and to make him happy. I know I will see him again one day."

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call Detective Bolton at the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

