Pizza Delivery Driver Is Seen on Video Tripping Fleeing Criminal Suspect, Leading to Arrest

A Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver was caught on a doorbell camera tripping a suspect who had been in a high-speed chase with police before allegedly fleeing on foot.

Tyler Morrell, who works at Cocco's Pizzeria, was delivering a pizza to a home in Brookhaven when he witnessed police cruisers in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen Kia around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, WSAZ reported.

The suspect jumped out of the car and allegedly attempted to flee on foot and run past Morrell when the pizza delivery man stuck out his foot and tripped him.

"I could see him get away from the cop and I'm like, 'I'm right here, so I might as well do something,'" Morrell, 29, told CBS3. "Yeah, I might as well throw my leg out."

"I really tried to just make him stumble, so they can catch up to him but I didn't mean to send him flying, so that's the craziest part of it," he said.

The 17-year-old suspect and driver was quickly taken into custody, WSAZ reported. Also taken into custody was 19-year-old Jhonael Gutierrez-Tejada, an alleged passenger in the stolen vehicle, according to WSAZ.

Morrell told FOX29 that he didn't think twice about stepping in.

"Honestly I didn't really think about doing anything, but stepping in. I was raised to step in if you see something that's not right. So, I just wanted to do my part," he said.

In a Facebook post, police thanked Morrell for assisting them. "Thank you, Sir, for the assist. If you're interested in a job, we are always looking for good people."