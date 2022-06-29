Two men — an unnamed 76-year-old and 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas — were found in a street in Orange County, Calif., suffering from gunshot wounds

Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police

Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police

Pizza Delivery Driver Fatally Shot as He Stopped to Help 76-Year-Old Gunshot Victim: Police

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects involved in the alleged fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in a Stanton, Calif., neighborhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two men — an unnamed 76-year-old and 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas — were found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where Cristalinas died from his injuries, authorities said.

"Preliminary information indicates Mr. Cristalinas is a pizza delivery driver who may have stopped to assist the other victim during an assault," the release read.

Authorities are investigating the relationship between the injured victim and the suspects.

Bases on witness reports, investigators are on the hunt for four male suspects believed to be Hispanic or white.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"My father in law died trying to do the right thing and unfortunately paid a very high price for it. Juan leaves behind 3 sons, a loving wife, and 3 beautiful grandchildren." a GoFundMe set up by Cristalinas' daughter-in-law, Daniela Trevilla, read.

Described as a "hardworking, loving man," Cristalinas had 2 jobs and spent his weekends working on cars as a mechanic.

"He was the kind of person who always stood up for others and wasn't scared of doing the right thing. Although we are proud of how brave his last act of kindness is, we are all devastated and completely broken with this loss," the GoFundMe continued.

Trevilla noted that all donations will go toward her father-in-law's memorial/funeral expenses.

"Your father is an honorable man. Few people in this day and age have his courage and would stop to help an elderly stranger in danger. My heart goes out to you and your family as you grieve your father," wrote one person on GoFundMe.

Another added: "One of the coolest down to earth guy I ever met. Hard working. I'm going to miss you bro. I have mad respect for you. R.I.P my brother."